House GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan want the chamber’s Judiciary Committee to call a hearing on conservatorship, citing the recent high profile pop-star Britney Spears battle over her one imposed upon her.

Jordan, of Ohio, and Gaetz, of Florida, who each have law degrees, sent a letter Tuesday to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler asking the New York Democrat to hold a hearing on conservatorships, arguing they strip Americans of their “personal freedoms.”

A conservatorship is a legal process whereby a judge appoints a “responsible” person or people to act as a “conservator” for another adult to handle their finances.

“Britney was the most powerful popular pop-star in the world, and this conservatorship process abused her, has it where she can’t vote, can’t get married, can’t work fairly, and if it can happen to Britney Spears, it can happen to anyone,” Gaetz said to TMZ. “Her circumstance is all too common for people around the country who do not get their due process when they’re in these conservatorships.”

Jordan and Gaetz said in the letter to Nadler: “Given the constitutional freedoms at stake and the opaqueness of these agreements, it is incumbent upon our committee to convene a hearing to examine whether Americans are trapped unjustly in conservatorships,” according to Politico.

Gaetz said that he was inspired after watching the recent documentary about Spears, highlighting the pop-stars trouble with her father, who acts as her conservator. He hopes that Spears’ fame can bring awareness to the situation, which he arguers affects many Americans.

Gaetz said that people who want to “free Britney,” need to contact Nadler.

On Wednesday, an attorney for Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, issue a statement saying, “Britney’s Conservatorship of the Estate was co-managed by a private professional fiduciary and her father until early 2019. At that time, Britney requested in court papers that her father be the sole conservator of her estate. Her Conservatorship of the Person is not managed by her father but by a private professional fiduciary,” according to Fox News.

