https://www.dailywire.com/news/how-ben-shapiro-megyn-kelly-and-others-responded-to-prince-harry-and-meghan-markles-controversial-oprah-interview

During their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, former royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stirred up controversy as they “made many unsavory claims about their time as the duke and duchess of Sussex before they cut ties with the Royal Family and moved to the United States to begin lives as private citizens.”

“Harry and Markle made a number of claims against the Royal Family as well as against the institution of the monarchy more broadly,” the Daily Wire reported. “Markle claimed a member of the Royal Family expressed ‘concerns’ over their son Archie’s skin tone and ‘how dark the baby’s going to be potentially and what that would mean or look like.’ Harry supported his wife’s claim, but neither specified who allegedly spoke with them about Archie’s skin color. ‘That conversation I’m never going to share,’ Harry said. Both ex-royals accused the Royal Family of declining to protect Meghan from racist attacks from the British press.”

Here is a breakdown of how other public figures reacted to the contentious interview.

Ben Shapiro

Ben Shapiro argued that Prince Harry is, in fact, the bad guy in this saga, tweeting, “The true villain is Prince Harry, fwiw.”

The true villain is Prince Harry, fwiw. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 8, 2021

Serena Williams

The tennis star shared a long screenshot on Twitter, which read, “Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

“I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal,” Williams added.

Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh added his thoughts, saying “People seemed surprised that Meghan Markle can successfully make a victim of herself. Not surprising at all. The rules of intersectionality state that even though all of the royals are rich and spoiled, Markle gets to be the victim because she’s the least white. Simple as that.”

People seemed surprised that Meghan Markle can successfully make a victim of herself. Not surprising at all. The rules of intersectionality state that even though all of the royals are rich and spoiled, Markle gets to be the victim because she’s the least white. Simple as that. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 8, 2021

Michael Knowles

Michael Knowles took a different approach, tweeting “Meghan Markle is the most sophisticated biological weapon that America has ever engineered and unleashed on a rival power.”

Meghan Markle is the most sophisticated biological weapon that America has ever engineered and unleashed on a rival power. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 8, 2021

Megyn Kelly

Responding to the interview, Megyn Kelly tweeted, “In which M & H pretend that no royal has had it worse in the press than they have. Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this?”

In which M & H pretend that no royal has had it worse in the press than they have. Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this? https://t.co/TTIiLhw9uD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2021

Later, Kelly refused to apologize for her criticism of Markle, tweeting, “So…any criticism of Meghan or – Oprah (God forbid!)-is not allowed bc…it’s racist? Well, too bad. Unlike the paternalistic wokesters trying to protect this famous millionaire/billionaire pair (who chose to go on TV), I see them as fully capable of taking a few barbs. Grow up.”

So…any criticism of Meghan or – Oprah (God forbid!)-is not allowed bc…it’s racist? Well, too bad. Unlike the paternalistic wokesters trying to protect this famous millionaire/billionaire pair (who chose to go on TV), I see them as fully capable of taking a few barbs. Grow up. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2021

Piers Morgan

Sharing his latest column for the Daily Mail, Piers Morgan tweeted, “Meghan & Harry’s nauseating two-hour Oprah whine-athon was a disgraceful diatribe of cynical race-baiting propaganda designed to damage the Queen as her husband lies in hospital — and destroy the Monarchy.”

*NEW COLUMN*

Meghan & Harry’s nauseating two-hour Oprah whine-athon was a disgraceful diatribe of cynical race-baiting propaganda designed to damage the Queen as her husband lies in hospital – and destroy the Monarchy.https://t.co/H59yn123VO pic.twitter.com/4WqhBD45RU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

It was later reported that Morgan would be leaving ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” after an on-air row over his comments regarding Meghan Markle, in which Morgan walked off set.

Byron York

The Washington Examiner’s chief political correspondent Byron York tweeted, “On interview last night: Amid the nonstop whining, what stood out was the obviously planned Meghan/Harry tag-team racism charge. Make allegation you know will be a bombshell and then say Oh, no, we could never say who did it — never!”

On interview last night: Amid the nonstop whining, what stood out was the obviously planned Meghan/Harry tag-team racism charge. Make allegation you know will be a bombshell and then say Oh, no, we could never say who did it — never! — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 8, 2021

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen rushed to Markle’s defense, saying, “this meghan markle shit is hitting too close to home for me. these people won’t stop until she miscarries. f****** stop it.”

this meghan markle shit is hitting too close to home for me. these people won’t stop until she miscarries. fucking stop it. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 5, 2021

Nigel Farage

Former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party and the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, tweeted, “If we destroy the monarchy then we destroy something special about our country,” and that “Harry and Meghan are doing their very best to make that become a reality.”

If we destroy the monarchy then we destroy something special about our country. Harry and Meghan are doing their very best to make that become a reality. ➡️ https://t.co/nCtXug8mPg pic.twitter.com/P6kfw3dXif — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 9, 2021

Michael Moore

Director and activist Michael Moore tweeted in support of Markle, writing, “A withering interview w/ Harry & Meghan via Oprah. The Kingdom which first brought slaves here 400yrs ago has their current racism outed in all its brutality—how black will her kids be? The Palace refused to provide security for her baby. Meghan, crushed, considered suicide. Wow.”

A withering interview w/ Harry & Meghan via Oprah. The Kingdom which first brought slaves here 400yrs ago has their current racism outed in all its brutality—how black will her kids be? The Palace refused to provide security for her baby. Meghan, crushed, considered suicide. Wow. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 8, 2021

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain of “The View” tweeted, “Monarchy has been an archaic and toxic concept since 1776.”

Monarchy has been an archaic and toxic concept since 1776. pic.twitter.com/HskkdczDt6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 8, 2021

Billie Jean King

Tennis legend, Billie Jean King, tweeted, “Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan’s struggle with mental health.”

“Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it,” she added.

Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan’s struggle with mental health. Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it. #OprahMeghanHarry — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 8, 2021

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

