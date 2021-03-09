https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/09/how-refreshing-joe-bidens-handlers-act-quickly-to-prevent-double-masked-potus-from-answering-press-questions-on-border-crisis-video/

President Joe Biden follows the science, which is why he never leaves home without his two masks:

It’s Science™!

Two masks can also make it more difficult for him to get a word out, but his handlers can’t trust the masks to keep him from talking. That’s why they apparently felt the need to whisk him away. You know, just to be safe:

Guess they didn’t want him to comment on the crisis at the southern border for some weird reason.

Just so incredibly refreshing.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...