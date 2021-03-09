https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/09/hume-iliated-brit-hume-mocks-dems-and-their-constant-fear-mongering-over-insurrections-and-locking-down-the-capitol/

Every day that Biden has spent as our supposed president has been behind armed National Guardsmen and a fence.

But you know, he’s not a dictator or anything.

Democrats just keep claiming that some evil Right-wing group (Q?) is plotting another INSURRECTION at the Capitol so they need to keep these military folks in place, sleeping in garages and eating spoiled food.

It’s really rather pathetic.

Brit Hume said it best:

I certainly am glad we had those troops and that fence to protect the Capitol from the predicted “insurrections” of Jan. 20 and March 4. Oh wait.. https://t.co/E1EoPEnVZD — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 9, 2021

And the hot word for 2021 is ‘insurrections’.

From greenwald.substack.com:

This is how apocalyptic cult leaders always function. When the end of the world did not materialize on January 6, Collins insisted that January 20 was the day of the violent reckoning. When nothing happened on that day, he moved the Doomsday Date to March 4. The flock cannot remain in a state of confusion for too long about why the world has not ended as promised by the prophet, so a new date must quickly be provided with an explanation for why this is serious business this time.

Funny how the people propagating the ‘lockdown’ are calling Trump a dictator and his supporters a cult.

Brit with the knockout punch!😂 pic.twitter.com/miHeoUWqoO — kevhulk73 (@kevhulk73) March 9, 2021

Correct. Keeping the Guard in DC has been a colossal waste of manpower and resources. — Scott Neilson 🇺🇸 (@RP_Coltrane) March 9, 2021

But you know, ANOTHER INSURRECTION IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER.

Or something.

Everything is so damn dumb. We’d take the dumb of 2020 at this point.

***

Related:

Despicable: Leaked LA Teacher’s Union Facebook post warns teachers not to post vacay pics because it would ‘look bad’ for their ‘unsafe schools’ narrative

Curious how virtual Kindergarten is going? Check out this Zoom call and how a teacher acts when she thinks the parent has left (watch)

Take SO many seats: Megyn Kelly DROPS the ACLU for openly working to erase women on International Women’s Da

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

