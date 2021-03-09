https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/feel-sorry-harry-meghan-markles-half-sister-says-estranged-sibling-narcissistic-personality-disorder/

What a royal mess.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah for their latest interview so Meghan could whine about how horrible she was treated by the British Royals.

Markle played the victim and spoke over her husband during the entire interview.

A couple of wealthy, whiny brats complaining to billionaire Oprah about their privileged life during a global pandemic is not a good look.

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle blasted her estranged sibling as a narcissist.

“I feel sorry for Harry,” Samantha Markle told an Australian radio show on Monday.

Page Six reported:

Meghan Markle’s half-sister said Monday that her estranged sibling suffers from “narcissistic personality disorder” — while Markle’s hubby, Prince Harry, is the victim of Stockholm syndrome. “I definitely see a narcissistic personality disorder. I’m not diagnosing her. She needs to see a counselor,’’ Samantha Markle told the Australian radio show “Fifi, Fev and Nick’’ the day after Meghan and Harry’s bombshell TV interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I feel sorry for Harry,’’ Samantha said. “She pulled him away from his family, all of his friends, the life that he knew. “He reminds me of one of those kidnap victims who eventually starts to believe that their life was so horrible and they’re in love with their captor.”

