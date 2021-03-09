https://www.dailywire.com/news/influential-and-iconic-michelle-obama-to-be-inducted-into-national-womens-hall-of-fame

Former first lady Michelle Obama is slated to be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame later this year.

“Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century,” the National Women’s Hall of Fame said on its website.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame, based in Seneca Falls, New York, is a historic organization dedicated to honoring distinguished American women.

“The National Women’s Hall of Fame will celebrate the inclusion of these extraordinary women into the Hall at the biennial in-person induction ceremony on October 2, 2021 at the NWHF’s new home, the recently revitalized 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill building,” the organization further said. “The NWHF is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in New York state and will plan carefully to ensure that the in-person portion of Induction Weekend is safe for all attendees. In addition, the NWHF will host a live virtual streaming of the ceremony, which will be free to the public.”

They added that they “will not open ticket sales until April or May 2021 when there is a better understanding of safety protocols for in-person events.”

Also on the list of inductees joining Obama are author Octavia Butler, who died in 2006; Rebecca Halstead, who spent nearly 30 years in the military; poet Joy Harjo; and artist Judy Chicago. Activist Emily Howland is also included, who taught freed slaves how to read until her death in 1929.

Others on the list are former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, soccer icon Mia Hamm, and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

Michelle Obama has spoken and written often about how she feels slighted by certain elements of the country for whom she served eight years as first lady.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Michelle Obama, whose memoir “Becoming” was reported in November 2019to have sold over 11.5 million copies, making it one of the best selling memoirs of all time, stated, “That incident in Central Park, which infuriated all of us, as we watched it, it was not unfamiliar. This is what the white community doesn’t understand about being a person of color in this nation, is that there are daily slights — in our workplaces, where people talk over you, or people don’t even see you.” “Denielle and I, when the girls were little, this is when I was First Lady,” Obama continued. “I am Michelle Obama, the First Lady of the United States of America, and we had just finished taking the girls to a soccer game, we were stopping to get ice cream, and I had told the Secret Service to stand back because we were trying to be normal, trying to go in. It was Haagen-Daaz, wasn’t it?” […] Obama: “And there was a line, and once again, when I am just a black woman, I notice that white people don’t even see me. They’re not even looking at me. So I’m standing there with two little black girls, another black female adult, they’re in soccer uniforms, and a white woman cuts right in front of us to order. Like she didn’t even see us. And the girl behind the counter almost took her order. And I had to stand up, ’cause I know Danielle is like, ‘Well, I’m not gonna cause a scene with Michelle Obama.’”

