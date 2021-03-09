http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cXFcQos2mrY/

District Attorneys Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Kimberly Foxx in Cook County, Illinois; and Diana Becton in Contra Costa County, California, all of whom have taken campaign donations from billionaire George Soros, are helping criminal illegal aliens avoid deportation from the United States, an investigation reveals.

The Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) sheds light on new avenues by which district attorneys use their offices to aid criminally charged illegal aliens — specifically getting them off the hook from being arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and deported.

Krasner, the investigation found, raked in nearly $1.7 million from a Soros-linked group, the Philadelphia Justice and Public Safety PAC. After being elected in 2017, Krasner created the Immigration Counsel in his District Attorney’s office, hiring former immigration attorney Caleb Arnold to lead the initiative. The goal of the initiative is to reduce “immigration consequences” for defendants.

As a result, the IRLI investigation notes, Arnold consulted on about 300 cases where the defendant was a foreign national. In about 120 of those cases, the outcomes were changed to plea agreements.

Many of the defendants Arnold consulted with to help them avoid deportation had been charged with murder, rape, forcible rape, rape of a child, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, attempted murder, drunk driving, robbery, and other crimes.

Krasner’s Immigration Counsel was paid nearly $234,000 between January 2018 and November 2020 and Arnold remains the sole employee of the initiative.

IRLI executive director Dale Wilcox said in a statement:

These are outrageous examples of how our elections are being manipulated by wealthy donors with extreme anti-borders agendas. While these district attorneys claim they are trying to bring justice to our legal system, they are actually putting the residents of their communities at great risk by allowing violent criminals to escape deportation.

Likewise, in Cook County, District Attorney Kimberly Foxx benefited from campaign donations in 2016 from the Soros-linked Illinois Safety & Justice PAC. After taking office, Foxx hired Michael Kasprzynski to be the office’s first immigration adviser.

Kasprzynski’s role is described as working “to ensure that noncitizen defendants do not face unnecessary immigration consequences, particularly for misdemeanor and low-level offenses.” The role effectively seeks to help criminally charged illegal aliens escape arrest by ICE and deportation.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton was also supported indirectly with Soros campaign donations via a $1.5 million contribution to the California Justice and Public Safety PAC.

After taking office, Becton issued an immigration policy memo where she states that “prosecutors in the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office shall consider the avoidance of adverse immigration consequences in the plea negotiation process.”

Becton previously said her office takes into consideration a foreign national’s immigration status to help reduce the risk of the defendant being arrested by ICE and deported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

