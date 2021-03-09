https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/09/is-there-a-crisis-at-our-southern-border-maybe-but-jen-psaki-really-doesnt-want-to-put-new-labels-on-it-ok/

Joe Biden’s apparently not allowed to comment on the border crisis, but it’s literally White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s job to comment on stuff like this.

So, how about it, Jen? Is the border crisis an actual border crisis, per se?

“I don’t think we have to sit here and put new labels,” Jen Psaki says when asked (again) whether there’s a “crisis” at the border — Rick Klein (@rickklein) March 9, 2021

#NoLabels. So that’s what she’s going with.

Live look at Dems’ mental gymnastics when it comes to the crisis at the border https://t.co/6dk9BUQ8yJ pic.twitter.com/B9ophinMdI — Samantha Bullock (@SamLBullock) March 9, 2021

Another gold medal for Jen Psaki! Nice work!

4 years of kids in cages to now “no labels” https://t.co/wWuS55Eq4H — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2021

We’ve come so far, haven’t we?

No, we do have to sit here and put labels. And the label is still ‘kids in cages’. — Jack Box Joe (@JackBoxJoe) March 9, 2021

Correct, it’s an old label. Dates back to when the Obama/Biden admin built the original cages. https://t.co/Qug85XumFv — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 9, 2021

We have to assume that coverage will largely revert to what we saw back when the Obama/Biden admin built the original cages, too.

I assume you, a guardian of truth, pointed out that the word, “crisis”, is not a new label, right? pic.twitter.com/JwfU6VxSdJ — Jack Daley (@jackdaleydc) March 9, 2021

“Please do not accurately describe things happening in the administration.” –Psaki “ok.” –our firefighting heroes in the press — Shaner (@shaner5000) March 9, 2021

(How refreshing) https://t.co/cAuMpvlLe2 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 9, 2021

