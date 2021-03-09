https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/09/is-there-a-crisis-at-our-southern-border-maybe-but-jen-psaki-really-doesnt-want-to-put-new-labels-on-it-ok/

Joe Biden’s apparently not allowed to comment on the border crisis, but it’s literally White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s job to comment on stuff like this.

So, how about it, Jen? Is the border crisis an actual border crisis, per se?

#NoLabels. So that’s what she’s going with.

Another gold medal for Jen Psaki! Nice work!

We’ve come so far, haven’t we?

We have to assume that coverage will largely revert to what we saw back when the Obama/Biden admin built the original cages, too.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...