It was last week that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters that there wasn’t a crisis at the southern border, and as Twitchy reported, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday when asked if there’s a crisis at the border, “I don’t think we have to sit here and put new labels” — even though we’ve heard that the Biden administration is rebranding migrant detention facilities as “reception centers” from “cages” and “concentration camps” filled to 100 percent capacity despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reason reporters were asking is that CNN and the New York Times both reported Monday night that the number of unaccompanied minors detained by the Border Patrol had tripled in the previous two weeks, to a total of 3,250, “filling facilities akin to jails.”

Psaki wouldn’t confirm that number — “It’s not our program,” she explained — and directed reporters to ask DHS. As you can see in the clip, Psaki had plenty of reasons why there might be a surge at the border, though we’re still not sure who arranged for the photo op with all the migrants wearing “Biden, please let us in” T-shirts.

If CNN and the New York Times both know, she knows.

As we’ve mentioned before, President Biden and company sure complained a lot about not getting the needed assistance with the transition, but they sure act like he’s still president-elect and not actually in charge yet.

