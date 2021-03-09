https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/psaki-gets-testy-reporters-confronted-border-crisis-dhs-refusal-confirm-number-unaccompanied-minors-detained-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday got testy with reporters when confronted on the border crisis created by the Biden Administration’s disastrous immigration policies.

Joe Biden reversed Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy, promised amnesty, and allowed unaccompanied migrant children into the US which caused a surge of illegal border crossings in the last several weeks.

The Department of Homeland Security refuses to confirm the number of unaccompanied minors detained at the border facilities.

A reporter confronted Psaki on the border crisis: “The number of migrants detained has tripled…to 3200+… Is that accurate?”

“Those numbers are tracked by DHS. I’m just suggesting that you talk to them…” Psaki replied as she used every excuse in the book to explain why migrants are flooding over the border, including hurricanes that hit last fall.

The reporter pushed back, “We talked to them… They won’t confirm the numbers.”

“Ask them again… It’s not our program,” Psaki retorted.

REPORTER: “The number of migrants detained has tripled… Is that accurate?” PSAKI: “Those numbers are tracked by DHS. I’m just suggesting that you talk to them…” REPORTER: “We talked to them… They won’t confirm the numbers.” PSAKI: “Ask them again… It’s not our program” pic.twitter.com/4MQy2X9RgX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 9, 2021

When asked if there’s a border crisis, snooty Psaki said, “I don’t think we need labels.”

When asked if there’s a border crisis, Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki says “I don’t think we need…labels” https://t.co/yhUbzHTI27 pic.twitter.com/jUOI0ZCd5w — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2021

