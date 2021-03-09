http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kuyPPb4v8sc/

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Tuesday reports the First Family’s dog “Major” attacked an “unfamiliar person” but reassured Americans the dog would not be euthanized.

“Major Biden is a member of the family, so I can assure you that,” Psaki said to a reporter who asked if she could assure that the dog would not be euthanized.

CNN reported Monday that Major bit a security official at the White House and would “display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security.”

Psaki said in a prepared statement Major was “surprised by an unfamiliar person” on Monday at the White House and “reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury” to a person. She said that incident was handled by the White House medical unit and did not require further treatment.

She defended the dogs, Champ and Major, as “part of the family” who were still getting acclimated to their new “surroundings and customs” at the White House.

Psaki confirmed the dogs were currently in Delaware, being cared for by friends of the family while First Lady Jill Biden was traveling.

“The dogs will return to the White House soon,” she said.

Psaki was also asked about an update on the cat

“I know the cat will break the internet, but I don’t have an update on its status,” she said.

In November, the Bidens revealed to CBS News they wanted to bring a cat to the White House and in September First Lady Dr. Jill Biden revealed to Fox 5 she’d “love to get a cat” at the White House.

And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning… President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020

