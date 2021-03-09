https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/09/joe-biden-cant-remember-who-his-secretary-of-defense-is/

President Joe Biden appeared to forget who his secretary of Defense is Monday during a White House event promoting two female generals on International Women’s Day.

“I want to thank the former general,” Biden began, “I keep calling him general, but my… the guy who runs that outfit over there.”

.@JoeBiden: “I want to thank the former general. I keep calling him general, but my… the guy who runs that outfit over there.”pic.twitter.com/yeOifCp8ct — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 8, 2021

The guy who runs “that outfit over there,” otherwise known as the Pentagon, is Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was confirmed by the Senate in January.

“I want to make sure we thank the secretary for all he’s done to try to implement what we just talked about,” Biden said later. “And for recommending these two women for promotion.”

Biden, 78, was sworn in this year as the oldest president to ever take the Oval Office.

The president’s missteps have plagued him since jumping into the crowded campaign for the Democratic nomination in the spring of 2019. Biden was 76 years old at the time.

Last fall, the Democratic nominee’s slip-ups became frequent as Biden made more appearances on the campaign trail following a summer in which he remained largely in his Delaware home.

Joe Biden: “Barack and I think it’s a right for people to have badakathcare.” pic.twitter.com/UqWELjSAMN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020

BIDEN: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

pic.twitter.com/TAkj7bJndN — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020

