Taylor Lorenz has managed to parlay her knack for siccing online mobs on people she doesn’t like into a pretty successful career as a “tech reporter.”

And now, in honor of International Women’s Day, she’d like you to please consider supporting women like her, who have been forced to endure online harassment while whipping up and engaging in online harassment themselves:

“Deep trauma bonds.”

Cool. Is there a system of support for all the people whose lives you’ve tried to ruin with online harassment campaigns, Taylor?

Let’s be clear about something: we’re not trying to downplay the potential severity of online harassment. We’ve written enough stories here about people’s lives being threatened by very online mobs. But when it comes to Taylor Lorenz, our well of sympathy has all but run dry.

Serial victimizer Taylor Lorenz holds the victim card very close to her heart.

Exactly. We certainly don’t condone vicious harassment, but it’s awfully difficult to take Lorenz’s “trauma” seriously considering how frequently she uses her platform to inflict that same trauma on others.

That’s just it: Taylor Lorenz’s brand is “professional victim.” She’s like the AOC of journalism.

In any event, we can still do our part to minimize online harassment.

Starting here:

