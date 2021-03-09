https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/09/journo-and-serial-online-bully-taylor-lorenz-says-the-online-bullying-shes-had-to-endure-over-the-past-year-has-destroyed-my-life/

Taylor Lorenz has managed to parlay her knack for siccing online mobs on people she doesn’t like into a pretty successful career as a “tech reporter.”

And now, in honor of International Women’s Day, she’d like you to please consider supporting women like her, who have been forced to endure online harassment while whipping up and engaging in online harassment themselves:

For international women’s day please consider supporting women enduring online harassment. It’s not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear campaign I’ve had to endure over the past year has destroyed my life. No one should have to go through this. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 9, 2021

If you know anyone dealing with harassment/abuse please support them, never downplay it, or tell them to ignore it or ask them to rebut baseless attacks on your podcast for clicks. Using someone else’s deep pain and suffering for clicks/listens is offensive, gross and cruel — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 9, 2021

I’m slightly open abt some of what I deal w/ but the scope of attacks has been unimaginable. There’s no escape. It has taken everything from me. The only mild solace I’ve found is w/ other women who have had their lives destroyed in the same way. We’ve developed deep trauma bonds — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 9, 2021

“Deep trauma bonds.”

No need to send me nice messages. I appreciate it, but the best thing you can do is call this stuff out when you see it. Support female and POC colleagues and don’t fall victim to bad faith attacks. Don’t mistake harassment for “twitter drama” or frame it as a two way street. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 9, 2021

I’m grateful to everyone building tools in this space and the tech leaders who make safety for *all* users a priority. To tackle this problem we need technological change, cultural change, and a system of of support for those going through it https://t.co/ew3YC0ZCwo — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 9, 2021

Please read every word of this and try to understand the scope of the problem. These attacks are about destroying women journalists lives and credibility and, in many cases, it’s working. https://t.co/ZnjAE6UVEM — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 9, 2021

Cool. Is there a system of support for all the people whose lives you’ve tried to ruin with online harassment campaigns, Taylor?

Let’s be clear about something: we’re not trying to downplay the potential severity of online harassment. We’ve written enough stories here about people’s lives being threatened by very online mobs. But when it comes to Taylor Lorenz, our well of sympathy has all but run dry.

Pretty long winded way of saying “gimme money and jobs.” pic.twitter.com/czD6z6U1As — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 9, 2021

99% of “Please support [GROUP X]” tweets are just thinly veiled “please support me personally” tweets. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 9, 2021

Serial victimizer Taylor Lorenz holds the victim card very close to her heart.

Journalist’s whose beat is to get people in trouble (and I don’t care how they self-define their role) can’t expect to not be widely disliked. It’s like crying about harassment if you work for internal affairs or the military police. Being disliked comes with the territory. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 9, 2021

Exactly. We certainly don’t condone vicious harassment, but it’s awfully difficult to take Lorenz’s “trauma” seriously considering how frequently she uses her platform to inflict that same trauma on others.

They always claim this stuff ruins their life and pretend to make incredibly major life decisions that disappear shortly after. Emily VanDerWerff was like “my life is over I’m quitting all social media,” went on vacation, and went right back to normal work and Twitter activity. https://t.co/5nKUy7RPKi — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 9, 2021

I could easily play this game and say that the release of my personal info on Twitter led to severe harassment, literal stalking and blackmail attempts, people trying to get me fired, and several complete lies about me and my family that many people now take as fact. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 9, 2021

None of that stuff is good, and that toxicity should be something we actively seek to minimize and/or eliminate. But you aren’t special. Plenty of us suffer withering shit without turning it into our brand. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 9, 2021

That’s just it: Taylor Lorenz’s brand is “professional victim.” She’s like the AOC of journalism.

Says the woman who made the name for herself by doxing and cancelling. https://t.co/1GKzEohw9Y — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) March 9, 2021

A professional liar caught lying multiple times is the victim. Clown world. “The left destroys everything they touch.” -Prager https://t.co/sitGeOTL6i — Jack Doran Jr.🇺🇸 (@jackdoranjr) March 9, 2021

In any event, we can still do our part to minimize online harassment.

Starting here:

Block @TaylorLorenz on every social media platform, starting with Twitter, Instagram, and Clubhouse. It will protect her from online harassment, and it will protect you from being lied about by Taylor Lorenz. pic.twitter.com/dLLnehGtD0 — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) March 9, 2021

***

