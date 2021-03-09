https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/09/just-extraordinary-political-instincts-turns-out-hillary-clinton-made-an-extremely-compelling-case-against-voting-for-joe-biden/

In case you missed it, Major Biden — a beloved member of the Biden family — has been sent back to Delaware after allegedly biting a security officer.

All that currently remains of Major at the White House is this sad dog bed:

There’s a dog bed leaning against a wall outside the White House pic.twitter.com/vpi3Dh2Xmc — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) March 9, 2021

But is it really Major’s fault if he bit someone? Doesn’t the responsibility ultimately lie with Joe Biden and his co-pet-parent, Dr. Jill Biden?

If so, that really paints this weeks-old tweet from Hillary Clinton in a disturbing new light:

Don’t vote for anyone you wouldn’t trust with your dog. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 19, 2021

Oh my!

What about somebody who can’t even be trusted with his own dog? https://t.co/UPZX1rhHt2 — SimonSays (@SimonSays_blog) March 9, 2021

Welp.

Well THAT tweet didn’t age well https://t.co/wxEu3qG0DS — President Elect Michael (@warlock388) March 9, 2021

Just extraordinary political instincts. https://t.co/f3qq6D0xe5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2021

The best, Jerry. The best!

You didn’t learn from the last guy about always leaving a tweet for people to mock? https://t.co/goYTNifWjS — Tom Quinlan (@TommyQuinlan_IV) March 9, 2021

There really is a tweet for everything. https://t.co/AFk6iGZa2h — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) March 9, 2021

