In case you missed it, Major Biden — a beloved member of the Biden family — has been sent back to Delaware after allegedly biting a security officer.

All that currently remains of Major at the White House is this sad dog bed:

But is it really Major’s fault if he bit someone? Doesn’t the responsibility ultimately lie with Joe Biden and his co-pet-parent, Dr. Jill Biden?

If so, that really paints this weeks-old tweet from Hillary Clinton in a disturbing new light:

Oh my!

Welp.

The best, Jerry. The best!

