Who is really running the country?

Kamala Harris took another call with a foreign leader on behalf of feeble Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Harris spoke with the prime minister of Norway, Erna Solberg as Joe Biden wandered around a Washington DC hardware store.

“The Vice President thanked the Prime Minister for Norway’s close security partnership with the United States and generous contributions to development and health security efforts around the world,” according to a readout of the call.

Last Thursday Kamala Harris spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel as Joe Biden slouched around the White House.

Kamala Harris is playing a key role in foreign policy just weeks into a new administration because dementia Joe is not mentally fit to hold office.

In contrast, under Trump, Mike Pence rarely spoke to foreign leaders.

President Trump always preferred to speak to foreign leaders himself.

Last month Joe Biden spent an entire weekend napping and playing Mario Kart at Camp David as Kamala Harris fielded calls with heads of state.

Kamala Harris spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Biden napped and played video games.

