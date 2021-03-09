“I think part of saving the Republican Party is just being really clear about what the Republican Party has become,” Kinzinger said. “We have such a great history, I think, but now we’re off the rails.”

“We’ve gotten into too many, you have to be this or this. I just want you to tell the American people the truth,” he said of the PAC in February. “And I want you to not peddle in conspiracies and use some optimism occasionally, that’s a pretty low bar, but it’s a low bar that eliminates a lot of people.”

Recent polling, however, shows a solid majority of Republican voters supportive of the former president, even after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Late last month, Kinzinger said the GOP runs the risk of being reduced to minority status in both chambers in Congress “forever” if it does not make broad efforts to move on from Trump.

“I don’t know what that looks like, all I know is I can rest with real peace knowing that I’m going to fight as hard as I can to get a normal functioning Republican Party,” he said.

A pro-Trump Republican has announced her intention to primary Kinzinger in his next election.