LOUISVILLE, KY - OCTOBER 13: Voters fill out their ballots at the KFC YUM! Center on October 13, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Tuesday marked the first day of early in-person voting in Kentucky, which lasts through November 2. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KY – OCTOBER 13: Voters filled out their ballots at the KFC YUM! Center on October 13, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.  (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

A Kentucky election reform law received bipartisan support to enhance resident voter access and ballot security. According to Tuesday’s reports, House Bill 574 is now on the Senate floor after passing through the House in a 93-4 vote.

For the first time in state history, voters would be given three days of early access at voting centers and signatures would be allowed to be fixed if mailed incorrectly. If passed, voters would also be able to request ballots online with an absentee portal instead of from local county clerks.

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 03: An election official sits between stacks of blank ballots in the polling area in the KFC YUM! Center on November 3, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KY – NOVEMBER 03: An election official sat between stacks of blank ballots in the polling area in the KFC YUM! Center on November 3, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

“The absentee portal itself is one of the largest steps of securing our elections that we’ve taken in over a generation,” Jared Dearing, executive director at the State Board of Elections said. “The idea that in a very real time we can track absentee ballots, and we’re no longer in a trust me election.”

The bill passed through committee unanimously and officials believe it will likely be passed by the Senate to become state law.

