Every time I think I couldn’t possible loathe teacher’s unions more, they prove me wrong:

The teachers were urged to keep spring break pictures off social media because it could hurt the union’s argument that it’s currently unsafe to return to the classroom, according to a screenshot that appeared to be from a roughly 5,700 member Facebook group titled, “UTLA FB GROUP- Members Only.” “Friendly reminder: If you are planning any trips for Spring Break, please keep that off of Social Media. It is hard to argue that it is unsafe for in-person instruction, if parents and the public see vacation photos and international travel,” a post from the group read, according to FOX 11 of Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin. “Amen,” responded one group member to the post. “Or better yet, don’t travel on spring break and set an example,” wrote another.

Or even better yet, go back to the classroom and set an example! But LA teachers won’t be doing that. Last week the union voted overwhelmingly not to return to classrooms anytime soon:

UTLA members have voted overwhelmingly to resist a premature and unsafe physical return to school sites. Over five days of voting March 1 through 5 conducted by Integrity Voting Systems, 24,580 ballots were cast, with 91% Yes ballots (22,480) and 9% No (2,100). “This vote signals that in these most trying times, our members will not accept a rushed return that would endanger the safety of educators, students, and families,” UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said. The vote result means members remain committed to distance learning until the three safety criteria are met: LA County is out of the purple tier

Staff are either fully vaccinated or provided access to full vaccination

Safety conditions are in place at our schools including PPE, physical distancing, improved ventilation, and daily cleaning

LA County could be out of the most restrictive purple tier by next week. LA Teachers have been eligible for vaccination since last Monday, though it could take the rest of this month to get to all of them. The safety conditions are probably the vaguest of the three demands since what the union considers safe conditions probably differs from what everyone else considers safe.

In any case, it’s not safe to go back to classrooms this month but it is safe to go on vacation over spring break? In case you’re wondering, LA teachers have their break from March 26 to April 2, i.e. about 2 1/2 weeks from now, long before they will be returning to classrooms.

Here are the screenshots from the Facebook page along with the response from UTLA:

Statement from UTLA to @FOXLA when we asked about the post:

“We have a diverse membership and they are able to post their views on personal Facebook pages and in this Facebook group – however UTLA does not monitor nor is responsible for the content.” Parents angry. Story at 10pm. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 9, 2021

Even if it’s true that UTLA had nothing to do with posting this in the first place, you may have noticed that they didn’t have a single negative word to say about it. That should tell you all you need to know.

According to this report, the school district has set a return date of April 9 for elementary schools. But that’s apparently one of the dates the union is refusing, even saying they are willing to strike if the district tries to enforce it. So it seems that their plan is not to return until sometime in May? As you’ll see in this clip, many parents are already fed up with this nonsense.

