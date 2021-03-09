https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/la-teacher-warns-union-members-not-to-post-vacation-pics-while-schools-are-closed/

LA Teacher Warns Union Members Not To Post Vacation Pics While Schools Are Closed

“Friendly reminder: If you are planning any trips for Spring Break, please keep that off of Social Media. It is hard to argue that it is unsafe for in-person instruction, if parents and the public see vacation photos and international travel,” a post from the group read, according to FOX 11 of Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin.

According to this report, the school district has set a return date of April 9 for elementary schools. But that’s apparently one of the dates the union is refusing, saying they are willing to strike if the district tries to enforce it. So it seems that their plan is not to return until sometime in May? As you’ll see in this clip, many parents are fed up with this nonsense.