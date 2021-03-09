https://www.theblaze.com/news/larry-the-cable-guy-pepe-le-pew-cancellation

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who’s real name is Daniel Lawrence Whitney, said that the world is knee-deep in “commie stupidity” after learning that classic cartoon character Pepe Le Pew perpetuated rape culture.

What are the details?

On Monday, the comedian addressed the news, and shared an IGN article on Twitter captioned, “Pepe Le Pew, the controversial french [sic] skunk from Looney Tunes, will no longer appear in Space Jam: A New Legacy after his scene was cut.”

He tweeted about the controversy, writing, “‘The controversial French skunk. Lol. These cancel morons literally have mental problems. Push back folks. Seriously, we’re neck deep in commie stupidity. Just say no to thugs. ‘Controversial French skunk.’ Absolute moronic insanity. PUSH BACK!”

He then added, “If a horny skunk offends you don’t watch the damn thing. The fact I even have to write the phrase ‘if a horny skunk offends you’ shows what an actual cartoon country were [sic] becoming.”

What else is there to know?



A recent article from New York Times columnist Charles Blow accused the beloved and long-running character of perpetuating rape culture.

Blow wrote, “Some of the first cartoons I can remember include Pepé Le Pew, who normalized rape culture; Speedy Gonzales, whose friends helped popularize the corrosive stereotype of the drunk and lethargic Mexicans; and Mammy Two Shoes, a heavyset black maid who spoke in a heavy accent.”

Following the article, Deadline reported that the cartoon skunk was cut from the new “Space Jam” movie.

According to the report, “Pepe was set to appear in a black-and-white Casablanca-like Rick’s Cafe sequence. Pepe, playing a bartender, starts hitting on a woman at the bar played by [actress Greice] Santo. He begins kissing her arm, which she pulls back, then slamming Pepe into the chair next to hers. She then pours her drink on Pepe, and slaps him hard, sending him spinning in a stool, which is then stopped by LeBron James’ hand. James and Bugs Bunny are looking for Lola, and Pepe knows her whereabouts. Pepe then tells the guys that Penelope cat has filed a restraining order against him. James makes a remark in the script that Pepe can’t grab other Tunes without their consent.”

Santo said that she was very upset to learn that the skunk was cut from the film because she believed it was important that “the skunk finally gets his comeuppance.”

“This was such a big deal for Greice to be in this movie,” a spokesperson for the actress said of the news. “Even though Pepe is a cartoon character, if anyone was going to slap a sexual harasser like him, Greice wished it would be her. Now the scene is cut, and she doesn’t have that power to influence the world through younger generations who’ll be watching ‘Space Jam 2,’ to let younger girls and younger boys know that Pepe’s behavior is unacceptable.”







