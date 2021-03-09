https://www.independentsentinel.com/big-layoffs-at-failing-huff-po-that-called-for-de-platforming-the-right/

There is a huge layoff at the Huffington Post. Key writers — 47 US writers — were fired. The failing leftist blog pushed for Trump supporters to be de-platformed and de-banked. It doesn’t seem to have worked for them financially.

BuzzFeed announced layoffs for the HuffPost newsroom on Tuesday, three weeks after acquiring HuffPost from Verizon Media in February.

Hillary Frey, the executive editor, and Louise Roug, the executive editor for international, will be departing in the restructuring effort.

HuffPost Canada will also shutter operations later this month. They say they are fast-tracking the path to profitability. It would be nice if they stopped reporting fake news.

Huffpost, where I grew up professionally and to which i will forever have a deep emotional connection, is laying off 47 journalists today. I’m devastated for thse folks. https://t.co/NhlF81Og9l — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 9, 2021

