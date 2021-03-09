https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6048a6b05db3705aa0abe8da
The expansion of the child tax credit will benefit low-income families by making the tax refundable, meaning that even families without income will receive the benefits….
Welcome to FiveThirtyEight’s politics chat. The transcript below has been lightly edited. sarah (Sarah Frostenson, politics editor): We’re still more than three……
During his campaign rallies and back when he still had access to Twitter, then-President Donald Trump often referred to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” o……
A Swedish feminist group, which says “no woman should pay damages to her rapist,” is soliciting donations to cover fines that courts imposed as part of successful defamation prosecutions….