FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a news conference in Annapolis, Md. On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Hogan announced that some restrictions on businesses will be lifted later in the week. For example, on Friday at 5 p.m., limits will be lifted on outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants and bars, but people will still need to be seated and distanced. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan spoke during a news conference in Annapolis, Md. On Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Maryland businesses can operate at full capacity starting this week. Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) announced on Tuesday that capacity limits for restaurants, bars, retail and gyms will be lifted starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Both indoor and outdoor dining can resume at 100 percent capacity. However, large venues including weddings, concerts and theaters, will be limited to 50 percent.

“Many of us have been recalling our lasts, you know the last time we ate inside of a restaurant, the last time we celebrated a big occasion with family and friends, the last time we went to a ball game, the last time we took a family vacation,” Hogan stated. “In the weeks and months ahead with continued vigilance, together we will instead begin to mark new firsts.”

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - APRIL 17: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan talks to reporters during a news briefing about the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic in front of the Maryland State House April 17, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced that all state public schools will remain closed until May 15. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND – APRIL 17: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan talked to reporters during a news briefing about the coronavirus pandemic in front of the Maryland State House April 17, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hogan went on to tout the state’s declining COVID cases and hospitalizations. However, masks and social distancing will still be enforced throughout the state.

