Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, said this week that California is more racist when compared to those people living in the United Kingdom.

His remarks come following his daughter’s revelation that members of the royal family reportedly were

concerned at one point that her then-unborn son’s skin would be too dark. Markle’s mother is black, and her father is white.

Markle, American-born Duchess of Sussex, shares 1-year-old son Archie with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The family reportedly lives in Montecito, California.

What are the details?

Thomas Markle, 76, told

Reuters on Tuesday that California is racist — not Britain — and pointed out that he doesn’t believe that the royal family is racist, either.

“I think Los Angeles is racist,” he said. “California is racist, but I don’t think the Brits are.”

He continued, “The thing about what color the baby will be, or how dark the baby will be. I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody, you know, it could just be that simple. It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist.”

Thomas added, “This whole thing about color and how dark the baby is is bulls**t.”

Reuters reported, “Markle and his daughter have been estranged since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. Markle, a former lighting director for U.S. TV soaps and sitcoms, pulled out of the wedding days beforehand after undergoing heart surgery.

He said his daughter had let him down while he was ill.”

“I was in a hospital bed the last time we talked, and I never heard from them again,” he added. “They didn’t care if I died.”

He also said that the interview was “way over the top,” and said that the couple should have postponed delivering such an interview, perhaps out of respect.

“They should have waited considering the queen’s age and Philip’s age,” Thomas insisted.

You can read more on the Duchess’ accusations

here.

Anything else?

In a Tuesday

statement from Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth on behalf of the royal family expressed surprise at what Meghan Markle said was her experience in the U.K.

The statement read, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

