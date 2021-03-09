About The Author
Related Posts
“I Can't Get a Job Any More Because Democrats Like to Ruin Your Life!” – GOP Witness GOES OFF at Michigan Hearing (VIDEO)
December 2, 2020
UPDATE: Facebook and Twitter Suspend Accounts That Posted on Benford's Law Showing Biden's Implausible Vote Totals — LABELING IT “SEXUAL EXPLOITATION”
November 8, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy