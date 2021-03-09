http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iGe_u5UcjMs/

On Monday afternoon the Republican-led Missouri House passed legislation to allow concealed carry on public buses.

The legislation, House Bill 52, is sponsored by Rep. Adam Schnelting (R). It passed the House by a vote of 124-32, FOX 2 News reported.

If HB52 passes the Missouri Senate and is signed into law, it will mean Missourians with a concealed carry permit “can bring firearms on publicly funded transportation systems like buses and trains.”

State Rep. Wiley Price (D) argued against allowing concealed carry for self-defense on public transit by suggesting even well-trained police make mistakes with firearms, KSDK noted.

“We have people we’ve trained many more hours — not only in de-escalation but being able to recognize what the threat is and how that threat should be met — and they don’t always make the right call,” Price said. “So now we’re about to put that in the hands of the general public.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...