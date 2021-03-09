https://pjmedia.com/culture/robert-spencer/2021/03/09/montreal-muslim-migrant-threatens-to-kill-daughters-for-not-wearing-hijab-n1431234

Reuters reported the good news Monday that those who were denied entry into the United States because of the evil Orange Man can reapply to come in now: “State Department spokesman Ned Price said applicants who were refused visas prior to Jan. 20, 2020, must submit new applications and pay a new application fee. Those who were denied on or after Jan. 20, 2020, may seek reconsideration without re-submitting their applications and do not have to pay additional fees, Price said.” What could possibly go wrong? Well, lots of things, and one of them was just illustrated north of the border, in Montreal, where they’re even more woke and anti-anti-mass migration than AOC and Linda Sarsour.

The French-language publication Le Journal de Montréal reported Wednesday that “a Muslim Montrealer who repeatedly threatened his four daughters to kill them if they dared to remove their veils, in addition to repeatedly hitting them, was found guilty across the board.”

Judge Josée Bélanger explained: “They were forced to wear the veil, he regularly threatened to kill them if he saw them ‘as Quebeckers.’” The family came to Canada from Algeria several years ago, but the paterfamilias didn’t immediately instruct his four daughters to start saying “eh?” and cultivate an interest in curling (the game, not the hairstyle). Instead, “even in Canada, he forbade them to take off their veils, wear clothes that were too short, or hang out with boys. And if they didn’t obey, they were beaten.”

The girls did go to school, however, where a teacher asked one of them why she wasn’t wearing the veil. According to Judge Bélanger, “she replied that her mother knew about it, but that if her father found out, he was going to kill her.” On a tip from this teacher, the father was arrested. Once on trial, Dad attempted the tried-and-true tactic of playing the victim card, “claiming to be the victim of a conspiracy,” but no one was buying it, and he was convicted.

That’s good, but there are larger questions here. Is this case an outlier for immigration from countries such as Algeria into both Canada and the United States? No. In all too many majority-Muslim countries, there is a tremendous social stigma upon women who choose not to wear the veil, or try to choose not to wear it. All over the Islamic world, there are cases of Muslim women who have been brutalized and even killed for not wearing the hijab. In Canada itself, the Muslim father of a teenage girl named Aqsa Parvez choked her to death with her hijab after she refused to wear it.

Of course, there are criminals in all countries and cultures. Sure, a few people misunderstand the religion of peace, but that’s no reason to go full Trump, right? The problem here is that the requirement for veiling is based on a statement attributed to Muhammad, and his sayings, when considered authentic, have weight in Islamic law second only to that of the Qur’an. A hadith has Muhammad’s famous child bride, Aisha, recount that the prophet of Islam said to a woman: “‘O Asma, when a woman reaches the age of menstruation, it does not suit her that she displays her parts of body except this and this,’ and he pointed to her face and hands.” (Sunan Abu Dawud 4092)

Thus the women and girls who dare venture out without everything except their face and hands covered are disobeying Muhammad and bringing dishonor upon their families, which can result, and does result in numerous instances, in their murder.

When people with such attitudes come to the West, they leave these views at the door, right? That seems to be the assumption of Biden’s handlers, if they have thought about this at all, but there is no reason to assume such a thing. This is the age, after all, when we are all supposed to be celebrating “diversity.” Nothing could be farther out of fashion than assimilation of migrants, except maybe masculinity. Migrants are encouraged to maintain their own practices, customs, and mores.

So really, the Montreal authorities shouldn’t have convicted this Algerian father at all. They should have given him a trophy for bringing “diversity” to sinfully white, post-Christian Canada. How ethnocentric and “Islamophobic” they were to convict him in accord with Canadian law, when as far as he is concerned, Islamic law is far above any “man-made” law!

Meanwhile, witless Western feminists will continue to don hijabs in solidarity with hijab-wearing Muslim women who are supposedly menaced by “Islamophobes,” while the real Muslim women who are oppressed and threatened (and sometimes killed) are those who, like this man’s daughters, dare not to wear hijab. But no one is speaking out for them. And now, thanks to Biden’s handlers, we are going to see many more cases like this one in Montreal in the country that was once known as the “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.”

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.

