MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on her show “Deadline” that listening to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) describe former President Donald Trump was “like listening to a drug addict talk about taking the good parts out of cocaine.”

Wallace said, “I want to play you more of this Lindsey Graham interview, not because I care about Lindsey Graham but because listening to him talk about harnessing the magic is like listening to a drug addict talk about taking the good parts out of cocaine. Listen to more of Lindsey Graham on Axios.”

In an interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan on HBO, Graham said, “To me, Donald Trump is sort of a cross between Jesse Helms, Ronald Reagan, and P.T. Barnum. I mean, it’s just this bigger-than-life deal. He could make the Republican Party something that nobody else I know could make it. He could make it bigger. He could make it stronger. He could make it more diverse. And he also could destroy it.”

She continued, “That’s their best hope, someone who could destroy something that they’ve spent their lives as a part of.”

She added, “What Lindsey Graham said is the description of addiction. It is the description of abuse. Donald Trump has abused these members of the party who think that they can’t win without him. There’s so much that they deserve in terms of losing elections, in terms of losing those two seats, but there is something so sick about watching it unfurl in public.”

