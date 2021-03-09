https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/09/must-watch-nypd-shares-two-videos-of-officers-coming-under-fire/

Four NYPD officers are lucky to be alive after a pair of shootings was captured on video over the past few days.

First up is this incident in Queens where two officers were ambushed by a man while investigating a domestic violence incident. One cop was shot in the hip, the other in both hands but both returned fire, killing the suspect:

And here’s the video. Watch how fast it goes from routine to life-or-death:

The second incident happened in Brooklyn where an officer was shot in the chest and a second grazed. The first officer was likely saved by his bullet-resistant vest:

Surveillance footage from inside the building captured this attack as well:

Over to you, Mayor de Blasio.

