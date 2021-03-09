https://www.dailywire.com/news/nadales-i-used-to-be-antifa

In a new video from PragerU, Gabriel Nadales, the Student Rights Advocate for the Leadership Institute and author of “Behind the Black Mask: My time as an Antifa Activist,” discusses what he discovered when he joined the Antifa movement.

“There was a time in my life when I was angry, bitter, and deeply unhappy,” Nadales says. “I wanted to lash out at the whole fascist system: the greedy, heartless power structure that didn’t care about me or the rest of society’s innocent victims; a system that had robbed, beaten and stolen from my ancestors.”

Nadales explains that he believed that “the whole corrupt edifice deserved to be brought down, reduced to rubble.” In other words, he “was a perfect recruit for Antifa, the left-wing group which claims to fight against fascism.”

“So,” he says, “I became a member.”

“Now I was one of those who had the guts to fight against ‘the fascists’ who were exploiting disadvantaged people,” Nadales recalls.

While he wasn’t a so-called “card-carrying Antifascist” — given that there is no such thing as an official membership to Antifa — he says he was “ready at a moment’s notice to slip on the black mask and march in what Antifa calls ‘the black bloc’ — a cadre of other black clad Antifa members — to taunt police and destroy property.”

While Antifa stands for “Antifascist,” says Nadales, its name is purposefully deceptive. “For one thing, the very name is calibrated so that anyone who dares to criticize the group or its tactics can be labeled ‘fascist,’” Nadales explains. “This allows Antifa members to justify violence against all who dare stand up to or speak out against them.”

While some groups, such as Portland’s “Rose City Antifa” publicly declare themselves as Antifa, most prefer to avoid the negative publicity. Nadales says that this plays into Antifa’s broader appeal — and strength — in that it’s hard to pin down and there’s no identifiable leader.

Nadales describes the two basic principles one must adopt to become part of Antifa. “First, you have to have the mentality of an ‘Antifascist. And second, you must be willing to enforce that mentality.”

“To adopt an Antifascist mentality means to reject everything that is fascism,” Nadales continues. “But that begs the question: What is fascism?”

“While most Americans associate fascism with Nazi Germany or modern dictatorial states like Venezuela, China, and North Korea,” Nadales argues, “to Antifa, fascism means Judeo-Christian values and Capitalism.” As an example, Nadales cites an Antifa group post on Twitter from 2018, which read, “The fight against fascism is only won when the capitalist system is smashed.”

“And they mean smash: breaking windows, tearing down statues, throwing Molotov cocktails, looting and burning businesses, and harassing and physically assaulting people,” Nadales clarifies.

“We saw it all in the summer of 2020. In Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities.”

Continuing, Nadales acknowledges that “Antifa is not solely responsible for all left-wing political violence,” and that “not every attack by a left-wing radical is an Antifa attack,” but that “Antifa exemplifies the worst of this dangerous ideology, which is becoming bolder and more prevalent in American society.” Nadales adds that “joining Antifa was the worst decision of my life.”

Nadales then explains how he left Antifa.

“Like anyone who gets out something bad,” he says, “I encountered something good — the very system that I had sought to destroy. Friends — people who turned out to be my real friends — pointed me to challenging thinkers like Milton Friedman, Thomas Sowell, and Ben Shapiro; and eventually organizations like the Leadership Institute and PragerU. What they said just made sense. And offered me a better way to live. Antifa and the radical left did not care about building a better society, they cared about control. They could only offer me more anger, bitterness and unhappiness.”

“I always expected to keep my past a secret,” Nadales adds. “But as I saw cities around the country struggling against the rise of left-wing political violence while left-wing and even liberal politicians said nothing, I knew I had to speak up. If people like me who know what is really behind Antifa don’t, the Left will obliterate what it means to be a free American.”

Nadales concludes by delivering a message to young people tempted to join the radical Left.

“Young people don’t drift to the left because they believe the Left is superior; most do because they have never been exposed to anything else. Leftism has become what Andrew Breitbart once described as ‘the default position,’” he says. “The American idea is more powerful than you think. It turned me around. It can turn others around, too. The core of that idea — call it the American dream — is not about money, it’s about freedom. That, ultimately, is the reason Antifa has to resort to violence.”

“Because if conservatives are allowed to speak freely, they will peacefully convert more and more of Antifa’s supporters toward the values of liberty — and then Antifa will vanish like the nightmare it is,” Nadales underscores.

