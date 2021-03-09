https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/nasdaq-roars-back-3-6-best-day-4-months/

(CNBC) — U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after a decline in bond yields caused investors to rotate back into the beaten-up technology sector.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 3.69% to 13,073.82 for its best day since November. Tesla soared 19.6% after a five-day losing streak and posted its biggest one-day pop since February 2020. Apple and Facebook jumped more than 4% each, while Microsoft and Netflix both gained at least 2.5%. Amazon rose 3.8%. The tech-heavy benchmark rallied as much as 4.3% during the session.

The S&P 500 advanced 1.4% to 3,875.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day near its session low, rising just 30.30 points, or 0.1%, to 31,832.74. At its session high, the blue-chip benchmark jumped more than 300 points to touch an intraday record high.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

