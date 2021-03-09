https://thehill.com/homenews/media/542297-new-teen-vogue-editor-apologizes-for-offensive-tweets

The new editor of Teen Vogue has apologized after a revolt among staff members over racist tweets she sent as a student in 2011.

Alexi McCammond, a former political reporter for Axios, was named editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue on Friday, in a move parent company Conde Nast said would showcase her “powerful curiosity and confidence that embodies the best of our next generation of leaders.”

But in a statement by more than a dozen staffers at the magazine over the weekend, McCammond was criticized for tweets she sent as a teenager disparaging minorities.

“We’ve built our outlet’s reputation as a voice for justice and change — we take immense pride in our work and in creating an inclusive environment,” the statement from staff said. “In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the on-going struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments.”

In the tweets, which have since been deleted, McCammond said she was “googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes” and referred to a teacher’s assistant as a “stupid asian.”

McCammond sent an e-mail to Teen Vogue staff on Monday, apologizing for the social media posts and saying they didn’t represent her personal values.

“You’ve seen some offensive, idiotic tweets from when I was a teenager that perpetuated harmful and racist stereotypes about Asian Americans,” she she said in the statement, which was shared with the Washington Post. Those tweets aren’t who I am, but I understand that I have lost some of your trust, and will work doubly hard to earn it back. I want you to know I am committed to amplifying AAPI voices across our platforms, and building upon the groundbreaking, inclusive work this title is known for the world over.” McCammond said there was “no excuse” for her past comments.

McCammond left Axios weeks after former White House press secretary TJ Ducklo , who McCammond is reportedly dating, was fired after he berated a Politico journalist reporting on the couple’s romantic relationship.

“I will destroy you,” Ducklo reportedly told the female reporter and suggested she was “jealous” that an unidentified man was interested in McCammond and not her, The Hill previously reported.

The Post noted Jim VandeHei, a longtime political reporter in Washington, D.C. and co-founder of Axios, defended McCammond’s character in a tweet of his own.

I worked w [McCammond] for nearly 4 years @axios ,” he said . “S he lived her true character: worked her ass off, constantly advocating 4 ALL individuals & groups. Actions = values & soul. She apologized long ago; grew bigtime. Big great, strong, caring leader.”

