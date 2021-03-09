https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/09/new-york-times-correspondent-reports-that-migrant-children-are-being-held-in-jail-like-facilities-for-longer-than-allowed/

As Twitchy reported earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wouldn’t confirm that the number of migrant children in custody had tripled over the past two weeks to more than 3,250, explaining that that’s DHS’s department and to ask them. “It’s not our program,” she told reporters. The New York Times, though, has reported it learned of the number through internal documents, which said the surge in unaccompanied minors was “filling facilities akin to jails,” from 50 to 100 percent capacity.

Sharing the story Tuesday was New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker, who confirmed that thousands of migrant children are being held in “jail-like facilities.”

The number of migrant children in custody along the border has tripled in the past two weeks to more than 3,250, and many of them are being held in jail-like facilities for longer than the three days allowed by law. ⁦@KannoYoungs⁩ ⁦@shearm⁩ https://t.co/BfpF43Dska — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 9, 2021

“jail-like facilities” Okay, who let the clown out of the circus? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 9, 2021

You mean “in cages”? — Great Plains Girl (@HeartlandRaised) March 9, 2021

“Kids back in Obama/Biden’s cages”

There. Fixed your headline — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 9, 2021

A cage is still a cage, even when you paint it a pretty color and hang pretty planters.

It’s still a cage. — NYINDEPENDENT🇺🇸 (@JONEEFRY) March 9, 2021

You mean cages. — R. J. Montes (@rjmontesLC) March 9, 2021

Oh, you mean CAGES? — jimni27 (@jimni27) March 9, 2021

Not good! I hope he holds a news conference😬 — Charles (@PKLETSGORACING) March 9, 2021

I thought they were “concentration camps” — notgray (@notgray4) March 9, 2021

Thank goodness the jail-like facilities aren’t cages. Whew.. — earl lalone (@ej62564) March 9, 2021

It’s a damn cage bro. Call it what it is. — Ubabunike (@latigbo) March 9, 2021

Thank God it’s only jail-like facilities now. — SheaJ21 (@SheaJ21) March 9, 2021

@idinamenzel hardest hit — Very onLine Guy (@jjohnson552012) March 9, 2021

That’s funny, Idina Menzel’s tweet isn’t available anymore … the one from Nov. 7 that read, “What a relief. My son just hugged me and said ‘mommy no more kids in cages!’ Tears of joy and tears of sadness.”

But no mean tweets! — Brian Schubert (@SchubertBrian) March 9, 2021

What is a “jail-like facility “??? — MPM (@awareness_tiger) March 9, 2021

What’s a five letter word for “jail-like facilities” — Adam Crowe (@croweadam) March 9, 2021

“Jail-like facilities” is what we are going with now. Ok. — Gep (@pnight14) March 9, 2021

Do the “jail-like facilities” resemble cube shaped areas designed to hold a person inside through the use of some kind of metal wire or bars? — B.T. Mattison (@BT_Mattison) March 9, 2021

Some are probably cube-shaped, although some are converted shipping containers, so they’re rectangular.

I guess @AOC couldn’t find her directions on how to get to these (checks notes) jail-like facilities to display her utter disgust and sadness. #KidsInCages — Dr. Mike (@MD4UA1994) March 9, 2021

Peter, last week Jill Biden said they planned to provide education, mental health and physical health services to children held there. Is there any progress on that front? — These Times (@politicsfan1776) March 9, 2021

I’m sure they’ll enjoy the mental health lessons from inside their cages — Dr. Pockets aint empty cuz, B.S. (@FilmWog) March 9, 2021

Jail like facilities? What are those? pic.twitter.com/M7FZMhHPf7 — Ross (@hubbs76) March 9, 2021

Here for the ratio, you jackass. — Matt McConnell (@compatidude) March 9, 2021

When will they get the “Biden, please let us out” t-shirts ? — FREE STUFF 2020… (@Next__Pope) March 9, 2021

And the Biden administration refuses to admit there’s a crisis at the border … how refreshing.

