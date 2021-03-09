https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/09/new-york-times-correspondent-reports-that-migrant-children-are-being-held-in-jail-like-facilities-for-longer-than-allowed/

As Twitchy reported earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wouldn’t confirm that the number of migrant children in custody had tripled over the past two weeks to more than 3,250, explaining that that’s DHS’s department and to ask them. “It’s not our program,” she told reporters. The New York Times, though, has reported it learned of the number through internal documents, which said the surge in unaccompanied minors was “filling facilities akin to jails,” from 50 to 100 percent capacity.

Sharing the story Tuesday was New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker, who confirmed that thousands of migrant children are being held in “jail-like facilities.”

That’s funny, Idina Menzel’s tweet isn’t available anymore … the one from Nov. 7 that read, “What a relief. My son just hugged me and said ‘mommy no more kids in cages!’ Tears of joy and tears of sadness.”

Some are probably cube-shaped, although some are converted shipping containers, so they’re rectangular.

And the Biden administration refuses to admit there’s a crisis at the border … how refreshing.

