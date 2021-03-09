https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/09/new-york-times-reporter-explains-its-hard-to-parody-president-biden-because-people-find-him-likable/

As Twitchy reported Monday, the Washington Post published an op-ed by Richard Zoglin explaining why comedians were “struggling” to parody President Biden.

The Post’s Dave Weigel has thoughts:

So what Weigel is saying is that comedians don’t want to lift any of Donald Trump’s material — also known as “attack lines”? Comedians don’t have to attack the guy to parody him. And if they can’t … they just suck.

The New York Times’ Adam Nagourney says it’s tough to parody Biden because he’s not polarizing, he’s uninteresting, and gosh darn it, people like him.

We’re old enough to remember when they didn’t even bother to make up Chevy Chase to look like Ford as he fell into the Christmas tree or whatever. That was the whole joke.

You know the thing.

Bonus: Kat Timpf as Jen Psaki:

“People tend to find him likable.”

