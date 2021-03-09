https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/09/new-york-times-reporter-explains-its-hard-to-parody-president-biden-because-people-find-him-likable/

As Twitchy reported Monday, the Washington Post published an op-ed by Richard Zoglin explaining why comedians were “struggling” to parody President Biden.

If anybody sees a good Biden impression … let me know.

Me in the Washington Post today:https://t.co/o9INscGrxA — Richard Zoglin (@rzoglin) March 9, 2021

The Post’s Dave Weigel has thoughts:

My theory here is that the most easily mocked Biden traits – he’s an old guy who forgets stuff and repeats catch phrases – has too much overlap w Trump’s attack lines and comedians don’t want to indulge that https://t.co/WpMq3R9qDn — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 9, 2021

So what Weigel is saying is that comedians don’t want to lift any of Donald Trump’s material — also known as “attack lines”? Comedians don’t have to attack the guy to parody him. And if they can’t … they just suck.

The New York Times’ Adam Nagourney says it’s tough to parody Biden because he’s not polarizing, he’s uninteresting, and gosh darn it, people like him.

It’s hard to parody Biden. He’s not polarizing and people tend to find him likable. His ticks aren’t that interesting. — adam nagourney (@adamnagourney) March 9, 2021

Everything about Biden is a joke. — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) March 10, 2021

He’s a geriatric, demented racist. If you can’t find something funny about it, you’re not a real comedian — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 9, 2021

Already listened to a fantastic 5 minutes on him calling Obama the first “clean” and “articulate” African American! I think it’s going to be a great time for comedy (just not liberal comedy) — fareed (@it_is_fareed) March 10, 2021

LoL. Keep licking those shoes. — TheIndependentProg (@ProgIndependent) March 9, 2021

There’s barded wire around the capitol because he’s not polarizing and they keep him from answering questions because his ticks aren’t interesting. — Garth Marlin (@GarthMarlin) March 10, 2021

Yeah Biden’s touching and smelling girls hair is totally normal. — Hawkeye005 (@Hawkeye005) March 10, 2021

I mean, SNL got years of mileage out of the fact that Gerald Ford tripped one time — 2 Dogs in a Trenchcoat (@2_trenchcoat) March 10, 2021

We’re old enough to remember when they didn’t even bother to make up Chevy Chase to look like Ford as he fell into the Christmas tree or whatever. That was the whole joke.

Chevy Chase became famous imitating President Ford. He was always falling down on SNL. How hard would it be to portray a forgetful, senile, demented old man? Dems won’t do it because it is too true! — RockyJuniorJones (@RockyJuniorJon4) March 9, 2021

If SNL could goof on Gerald Ford for stumbling over an obstacle for a couple of years, then the so-called “comedy writers” could build upon Biden’s Indian-American/7-Eleven/Dunkin’ Donut comment or his directed insult to a questioning student as a “lying dog-face pony soldier”. — Let Sleeping Dogs Lie (@LetSleeping) March 10, 2021

🤦🏻‍♂️remove the partisan blinders! He’s spectacularly easy to parody, but his protectors won’t go there for fear it will hurt the party/agenda. Good grief, do you people really believe the nonsense you spew? — Scott Norton (@nortonwike) March 9, 2021

You just can’t admit you’re biased. He’s a walking joke. — Neandeplorable (@Neandeplorable) March 10, 2021

The guy can barely string together a coherent sentence, are you kidding? — Brett Saundry (@BrettSaundry) March 10, 2021

C’mon man. I’m just a dog-faced pony solider, and I can parody Biden on the…um, what’s it called…you know…the internet thing. Anyway, if I can parody him here then anybody else can, you now…c’mon man. — Steven Polanco (@sjp2010) March 10, 2021

You find it hard to parody a guy who can’t remember the name of the SecDef or the pentagon? You must really suck at parody. — Erich Iveans (@Pyeholio) March 10, 2021

You know the thing.

You are incorrect. pic.twitter.com/3k6BfSdCFg — Dr Captain Ajerodica 󾓦 (@mrskribble) March 10, 2021

Clearly you haven’t seen @tomshillue‘s work in this area. — Dead Viking (@gravestonerows) March 10, 2021

Ever watch Tom Shillue?https://t.co/V0WZwfkH25 — Climate Skeptic (@ClimateSkeptic4) March 10, 2021

Biden is so easy to parody. @tomshillue does a great job on the @GregGutfeldShow https://t.co/qvOJI1Weyy — KK Berd (@BluebirdKeny) March 10, 2021

Pretty thick walls in that bubble, it seems. — FattyGrissle (@FGrissle) March 10, 2021

Looking confused is pretty easy to parody. — DC United (@MSMInsider) March 9, 2021

He’s not likable. — We have a media problem in this country (@dougrike) March 9, 2021

He is not likeable. He is creepy as all get out. — Doni Wilson (@donimariewilson) March 9, 2021

I was saying elsewhere that Biden has 40+ years of material to work with. Even Johnny Carson was dunking on him back in the 80s. It’s just Obama redux: https://t.co/aakZBc9XcW — Allan (@AllanRicharz) March 10, 2021

He’s so hard to parody. After 50 years in politics, there’s just nothing there. He’s a blank slate. Never made a mistake, never touched anyone, never said a bad word. He’s just perfect in every way. — DeLoss McKnight (@DeLossMcKnight) March 10, 2021

Actually, he’s easy to parody, very polarizing, particularly *outside of leftist enclaves such as the corrupt media,* likeable mostly if you’re not a victim of his false attacks (e.g. Republicans want to put you in chains), and with very memorable, interesting, and weird ticks. https://t.co/RtJ02ad9E4 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 9, 2021

Two words: Corn — Biz Malarkey (@biz_malarkey) March 10, 2021

I was saying elsewhere that Biden has 40+ years of material to work with. Even Johnny Carson was dunking on him back in the 80s. It’s just Obama redux: https://t.co/aakZBc9XcW — Allan (@AllanRicharz) March 10, 2021

The truth. Parody of Biden would involve the obvious emphasis of his verbal and physical disabilities. They are glaring, and unavoidable. — Bootsie (@AugustusBeau) March 10, 2021

We do live in two very different worlds. #Amazing — iu70us (Gab) (@iu70us) March 9, 2021

Bonus: Kat Timpf as Jen Psaki:

.@KatTimpf does a great impersonation of Jen Psaki on the @GregGutfeldShow 🤣 https://t.co/cnbI69h8WZ — KK Berd (@BluebirdKeny) March 10, 2021

“People tend to find him likable.”

Related:

WaPo op-ed explains why comedians are ‘struggling’ to parody Joe Biden (and people have thoughts) https://t.co/ujucx4Tz9F — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 8, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

