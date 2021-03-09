https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/covid-insanity-newborns-wearing-face-shields-right-after-birth/
YOU HAVE TO BE ABSOLUTELY FUCKING KIDDING ME. pic.twitter.com/zRas0LjnF9
— Mike (@FuctupMike) March 9, 2021
Idaho kids have it right…
I don’t know, how many people..
have died from wearing a mask.
Albeit; I seriously am at odds..
with the notion, that wearing
a protective mask; to help prevent
the spread of disease..
is a bad thing, and or is part of
a tyrannical intrigue to usher in
an oppressive autocracy.. pic.twitter.com/ohRD9QOMfC
— Jim Kosior (@wtcATTACKs911) March 9, 2021