https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/news-legend-roger-mudd-dead-at-93/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Roger Mudd, a longtime CBS News political correspondent who eported on the Pentagon’s profligate spending, whose interview with Edward M. Kennedy ended the senator’s White House prospects and who briefly shared the anchor job at his onetime rival, NBC News, died March 9 at his home in McLean, Va. He was 93.

The cause was complications from kidney failure, said a son, Jonathan Mudd.

Mr. Mudd spent almost 20 years covering Capitol Hill, political campaigns and corruption scandals for CBS News. He did special reports on the Watergate scandal and its fallout, including the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon in 1974.

His 1979 interview of Edward M. Kennedy of Massachusetts was credited with crushing the senator’s presidential ambitions just as he was preparing to challenge President Jimmy Carter for the 1980 Democratic nomination.

















