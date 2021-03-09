https://www.oann.com/nurses-in-mass-on-strike-over-hospital-staffing-levels/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nurses-in-mass-on-strike-over-hospital-staffing-levels

Hundreds of nurses are on strike in Massachusetts after failing to reach a staffing level agreement. On Monday, nurses with the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) went on strike in Worcester after a failed agreement on staffing levels and pay with St. Vincent Hospital owners Tenet Health Care.

The strike came after nurses expressed unsafe and low staffing levels, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the nurses said this has been an ongoing issue for over two years.

“I’m very concerned about the patients in there…I was concerned about them yesterday, last month and last year too,” stated Marie Ritacco, Vice President of the MNA. “And its abundantly clear that the only way that we’re going to be able to make a change for the better in that building is if we take the ultimate (action), which is to go out on strike.”

Boston 25 News covers St. Vincent Hospital nurses going on an open-ended strike March 8 for safer patient care conditions. Tenet Healthcare has refused to make real staffing improvements despite its hundreds of millions in profits. Learn more: https://t.co/LboZXtOv6p. pic.twitter.com/4HNhJQLu4h — MNA (@MassNurses) March 8, 2021

The hospital’s CEO responded by saying they have taken the appropriate steps to ensure safe and quality care to patients despite the strike action being taken by the MNA. Meanwhile, they hope to reach a new contract with the nurses very soon.

