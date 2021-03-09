https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/03/09/nyt-nails-biden-for-holding-migrant-children-in-violation-of-law-but-they-do-a-little-spinning-in-the-process-n340404
About The Author
Related Posts
A Woman of Faith Conquers the Coronavirus – at 116 Years Old
February 10, 2021
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Is Taking Aim at Big Tech, Make Censorship a Top Issue
January 18, 2021
Nikki Haley Tries to Make Amends With Donald Trump, It Doesn't Go Well
February 18, 2021
House Democrats Colleagues Kneecap AOC in Secret Vote for Committee Seat
December 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy