Donald Trump on Tuesday released a statement on the crisis at the border.

Joe Biden reversed Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy, promised amnesty, and allowed unaccompanied migrant children into the US which caused a surge of illegal border crossings in the last several weeks.

Biden is also flooding the US with Covid-infected illegal aliens.

Several reporters asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about the border crisis and she spun like a top and passed the blame onto the DHS.

Trump blasted the Democrats for destroying the country with dangerous open borders policies.

“When I was President, our Southern border was in great shape – stronger, safer, and more secure than ever before,” Trump said. “We ended Catch-and-Release, shut down asylum fraud, and crippled the vicious smugglers, drug dealers, and human traffickers.”

“Our country is being destroyed at the Southern border, a terrible thing to see!”

Trump’s full statement:

