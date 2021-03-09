https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/democratic-socialists-america-candidates-sweep-democrat-party-seats-nevada-election/

The Democrat Socialists of America candidates swept all of the top Democrat Party seats in the weekend elections in Nevada.

The Democrat Socialists of America, a Marxist offshoot, have been making inroads in Nevada since the rise of Bernie Sanders.

Hi new followers! Yesterday DSA members Judith Whitmer, Jacob Allen, Dr. Zaffar Iqbal & Ahmad Adé took over @nvdems. We’ve been hard at work after @BernieSanders‘s caucus win, organizing for power wherever we can. Let us tell you a little bit about what we’ve been up to 1/11 — Las Vegas DSA (@LasVegasDSA) March 7, 2021

TRENDING: Democrat Logic: Joe Biden Says Military Will Focus on Making “Maternity Flight Suits” — So Pregnant Women Can Drop Into Enemy Territory During Wartime? (VIDEO)

The old-time Democrats immediately resigned following the elections and moved their money to a safe place.

Progressive Takeover of Nevada Democratic Party Sparks ‘Mass Exodus’ of Staff, Consultants https://t.co/QfSwDm2Apc “We got better and better at organizing and out-organizing them at every turn,” said Judith Whitmer, newly elected chair of the Nevada Democratic Party. — Common Dreams (@commondreams) March 9, 2021

Akela Lacy and Ryan Grim at The Intercept reported:

NOT LONG AFTER Judith Whitmer won her election on Saturday to become chair of the Nevada Democratic Party, she got an email from the party’s executive director, Alana Mounce. The message from Mounce began with a note of congratulations, before getting to her main point. She was quitting. So was every other employee. And so were all the consultants. And the staff would be taking severance checks with them, thank you very much. On March 6, a coalition of progressive candidates backed by the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America took over the leadership of the Nevada Democratic Party, sweeping all five party leadership positions in a contested election that evening. Whitmer, who had been chair of the Clark County Democratic Party, was elected chair. The establishment had prepared for the loss, having recently moved $450,000 out of the party’s coffers and into the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s account. The DSCC will put the money toward the 2022 reelection bid of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a vulnerable first-term Democrat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

