https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/03/09/peter-doocy-report-on-border-crisis-contradicts-psaki-raises-more-questions-on-what-biden-knows-about-it-n340388
About The Author
Related Posts
Both GOP Senators in GA Runoffs Slam Sports Teams Who 'Cave' to the 'Radical Left'
December 15, 2020
Putin Laughed off Threats From Barack 'Red Line' Obama; Are We About to See Red Line Déjà Vu All Over Again?
December 22, 2020
Rand Paul Just Asked About Bernie Sanders Not Taking Heat for Steve Scalise's Shooter. But Other Big Dem Players Also Egged the Assassin on
January 23, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy