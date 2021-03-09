https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/09/piers-morgan-leaves-good-morning-britain-after-criticizing-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle/

Piers Morgan, an English broadcast journalist, is leaving “Good Morning Britain” after he criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah.

ITV quickly announced Morgan’s departure on Tuesday shortly after he walked off the “Good Morning Britain” set, a dramatic exit which broke record ratings, following reprimands from his cohost Alex Beresford about his comments denouncing the ex-royals interview.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” ITV said in a short statement. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

No, it was real. But the debate that followed was very strong, so worth a bit of @GMB family tension. https://t.co/Sj4qTsAzKU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

Shortly after the Oprah interview aired, Morgan tweeted out a series of criticisms about the ex-royals, questioning the couple’s intentions and stating that Markle lied multiple times.

The two big questions from THAT interview:

1) Who was allegedly racist to Harry about his baby?

2) Who allegedly told Meghan she couldn’t have any help when she told them she felt suicidal?

The Sussexes could prevent a lot of damaging rumour-mongering if they tell us. pic.twitter.com/SONT1BlflY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

Their ‘truth’, not necessarily the truth. https://t.co/WRUhjVYCM8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

Another lie exposed, they’re coming thick and fast: https://t.co/lImQ73Dw33 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

Remember the golden rule of Twitter: Meghan Markle’s young female bullying victims that she reportedly drove out of the Palace are not to be believed – but every word SHE says about being bullied or a victim must be. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

His criticisms were met with severe backlash from people and personalities on Twitter. Morgan was also the subject of upwards of 40,000 complaints to the UK Office of Communications, according to Sky News, but he did not budge on his position.

“No, but it was just another reminder that anyone who criticizes Meghan Markle is automatically deemed a racist bully, but when she bullies her female staff or spray-guns her husband’s family on global TV, it’s a cry for help from a poor victim,” he wrote.

No, but it was just another reminder that anyone who criticises Meghan Markle is automatically deemed a racist bully, but when she bullies her female staff or spray-guns her husband’s family on global TV, it’s a cry for help from a poor victim. https://t.co/8KWQXzrqPN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

He also noted that people wanted him to be fired for his comments.

“Lots of people on here want me fired for expressing my opinion on the Pinocchio Princess. If you want to join them, there are various petitions still doing the rounds from the last few times you’ve all tried, and failed, to have me fired for saying what I think,” he wrote.

Lots of people on here want me fired for expressing my opinion on the Pinocchio Princess. If you want to join them, there are various petitions still doing the rounds from the last few times you’ve all tried, and failed, to have me fired for saying what I think. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

While many people were upset with Morgan’s tweets and commentary, others tweeted their support of him.

“Whether it’s a football manager, a television presenter or any profession for that matter, it’s always sad when someone loses their job. @piersmorgan is excellent at what he does and I’m sure he’ll be back on the telly soon,” wrote former English professional soccer player and sports broadcaster Gary Lineker.

Whether it’s a football manager, a television presenter or any profession for that matter, it’s always sad when someone loses their job. @piersmorgan is excellent at what he does and I’m sure he’ll be back on the telly soon. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 9, 2021

“@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.” British-American talent judge Sharon Osbourne tweeted.

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

