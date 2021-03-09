https://thehill.com/homenews/media/542268-piers-morgan-storms-off-good-morning-britain-after-confrontation

Piers Morgan stormed off the set of "Good Morning Britain" on Tuesday after fellow presenter Alex Beresford, who is Black, critiqued his remarks about the former Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Beresford called Morgan’s behavior “diabolical” after he walked off the show.

Morgan walked off as Beresford appeared to be criticizing Morgan for aiming his critiques at Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, for her cutting off contact.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers’ treatment of them in yesterday’s programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

After criticizing the “negative press” coverage of Meghan, Beresford said, “and I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times. And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one. And she cut you off.

“She’s entitled to cut you off, if she wants to,” Beresford said. “Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, yet you continue to trash her.”

“OK, I’m done with this,” Morgan interjected, as the camera showed him walking off stage. “Sorry,” he said. “See you later. Can’t do this.”

“This is absolutely diabolical behavior,” Beresford then said. “I’m sorry but Piers spots off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and and listen, 6:30 to 7 o’clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch.”

After the Oprah special aired on Sunday, Morgan called out Markle on Twitter and television and called the interview “destructive self-serving nonsense” that is “an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family.”

Beresford commented on the incident later on Twitter, saying he did not have the “privilege to sit on the fence.”

I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence. In order for me to do that I would have to strip myself of my identity and that’s not something I can do. It’s not any of our places to pick apart claims of racism in order to make us to feel more comfortable. ❤️ — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) March 9, 2021

