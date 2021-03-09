https://www.outkick.com/piers-morgan-walks-off-good-morning-britain-after-being-berated-over-markle-and-harrys-interview/

Many are still discussing the backlash from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in the states on Sunday evening.

In the interview, Markle spoke candidly about her negative experiences with both the royal family and the British press.

One of those in the press whom Markle actually used to get along with is Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, but that friendly relationship ended after Markle cut Morgan off.

That leads us to earlier Tuesday, when Morgan was part of a panel on Good Morning Britain and was berated by Alex Beresford, who also defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers’ treatment of them in yesterday’s show.

Morgan evidently had enough of Beresford, as he simply decided to walk off the set, giving no rebuttal back to Beresford.

Here’s the video of the event from earlier Tuesday.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers’ treatment of them in yesterday’s programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Just a reminder that on Monday, Morgan called the interview “a two-hour trash-a-thon of our royal family, of the monarchy, of everything the Queen has worked so hard for.”

