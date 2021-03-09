https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/president-biden-directs-government-purchase-additional-100-million-jj-covid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden said on Wednesday that he is calling for the government to acquire an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

Unlike vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer that require two shots, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires a single dose.

“If an agreement with J&J is completed, the additional supply would double the company’s previous commitment to provide 100 million doses to the U.S.,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

