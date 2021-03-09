https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/09/president-bidens-nominee-to-lead-the-dojs-civil-rights-division-accused-chicago-cops-of-demonizing-survivors-by-asking-for-access-to-jussie-smolletts-phone/

Just a quick flashback, because when we read this story from the Daily Caller it reminded us that at some point we’d written about the problem of the “calcified pineal gland.” A guy with half-a-million subscribers on YouTube but whose Twitter account has since been suspended had written that 85 percent of whites have no soul because of a calcified pineal gland. He claimed he was “decolonizing science.”

Our memories were triggered because the Daily Caller has reported that President Biden’s nominee to lead the Justice Department’s civil rights division also wrote about the calcified pineal gland and “neuro-melanin” while at Harvard in the 1990s. Chuck Ross reports that Kristen Clarke “wrote to the student newspaper that black people had ‘greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities’ than other races due to higher levels of melanin.” Tucker Carlson covered this controversy back in January:

Ross is reporting that on top of that, Clarke accused the Chicago Police Department of “demonizing survivors” when investigators asked for access to Jussie Smollett’s phone after he’d claimed to have been attacked in Chicago by two men who put a noose around his neck while shouting, “This is MAGA country!”

Ross writes:

If confirmed, Clarke will oversee the U.S. government office that handles hate crime investigations. Clarke, who is president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, previously served as prosecutor in the criminal section of the civil rights division, where she handled police misconduct, police brutality, hate crimes and human trafficking cases.

“Jussie Smollett was subjected to a racist and homophobic attack,” Clarke tweeted on Jan. 29, 2019.

“2 white men wearing ski masks attacked him, put a rope around his neck, and poured bleach on him and as they yelled slurs.”

“Prayers to @JussieSmollett for a speedy recovery from this hate crime.”

Hey, the tweet’s still up, as is Vice President Kamala Harris’s calling Smollett the victim of a “modern-day lynching.”

And when Smollett refused to turn over his cell phone to investigators?

We dodged a bullet with Neera Tanden — maybe sanity will prevail again?

