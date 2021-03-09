https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-pro-trump-covfefe-coffee-sales-skyrocket-nearly-8000-after-they-were-canceled-by-chase-bank/

Sales for Covfefe Coffee have skyrocketed over 7,500%, following a National File report that Chase Bank had banned them from using their payment processor.

National File reported at the start of last month that Chase Bank had banned Covfefe Coffee, the pro-Trump coffee company founded in 2018, from using their WePay payment processor. Chase had determined that the America First company had, in fact, been using their payment processor for “one or more of the activities prohibited by [their] Terms of Service.” National File inquired as to what Covfefe Coffee had engaged in that merited this decision, but received no response.

A spokesman for Covfefe Coffee told National File at the time that they believed they had been cancelled by Chase Bank solely for political reasons; Chase went after them because they stood behind President Trump, they argued. “The social credit system that is talked about in China, which conservatives say one day it’s coming here, no. We already have it,” they added.

Conservatives were outraged at the action taken by Chase Bank against the independent coffee company. Following National File’s report, sales of Covfefe Coffee skyrocketed well over 7500%, and that “thanks to the support of great Americans,” they did as much business in February as they did in their entire first of year of operations.

Speaking exclusively to National File, a spokesman thanked those that supported the company in these tough times, especially those that shared their vision of “declaring independence from our corporate overlords and start making [their] own economy where [they’re] not dependent on leftists”:

These are the people that show up at Trump rallies, these are the people who would have laid their life on the line during the Revolution, this is the embodiment of the American Spirit. We’re David vs. Goliath, and we’ll never accept defeat.

In fact, their growth was so exponential, the support they received “broke almost every system” that they have going, resulting in experiencing a number of “growing pains” like they’ve never seen before:

It’s not easy doing this kind of business after we’ve been canceled by one of the biggest banks in America. We thank everyone for their patience, their flexibility, and their support, and we’re going to fight these growing pains and keep growing with your support and scale until we’re bigger than Starbucks. Please forgive us for not having the manpower of Jeff Bezos and Amazon, but know that we’re a small team of patriotic Trump supporters doing our best to compete with the corporations who hate all conservatives.

In keeping with their community-minded rhetoric, the spokesman added that they were going to “pay forward” the generosity granted to them by conservatives, by donating a sizable sum to Matt Braynard’s Look Ahead America, who is being threatened with legal action for their reporting on Dominion Voting Systems, along with a donation to Christopher Rufo, who is currently exposing “anti-white bigotry in corporate America.”

“Fear God, not Chase Bank,” the spokesman concluded.

