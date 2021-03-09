https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/progressive-voters-more-likely-conservatives-say-theyre-committed-peaceful?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Self-identified progressive voters are strikingly more likely than conservative ones to claim a commitment to peaceful co-existence with those with whom they disagree, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

When asked simple where they fell along the political spectrum, respondents were significantly more likely to identify as conservative (42%) compared to liberal (30%).

Yet when asked if they were “personally committed to coexisting peacefully in mutual tolerance” with individuals on the other end of that spectrum, the two groups had strikingly different responses: 84% of progressives said they were committed to that principal, while just 67% of conservatives did.

The lopsided response comes amid an ongoing debate surrounding “cancel culture,” a phenomenon in which individuals are targeted – very often by progressives – for harassment, career sabotage and other personal attacks because of their perceived prejudice and/or non-progressive beliefs.

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from March 4-6, 2021.

