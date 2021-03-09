https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/542379-psaki-bidens-pet-cat-will-break-the-internet-when-it-arrives

President BidenJoe BidenCNN: Bidens’ dogs removed from the White House Federal judge rules ‘QAnon shaman’ too dangerous to be released from jail Pelosi says Capitol riot was one of the most difficult moments of her career MORE‘s spokesperson predicted on Tuesday that once the first family brings a cat to the White House as planned, the animal will become an internet sensation.

“I don’t have any update on the cat,” Jen Psaki Jen PsakiOvernight Defense: Report urges sweeping changes to Capitol security | Biden touts female general nominees on International Women’s Day | US stands by Saudis after ‘heinous’ Houthi attacks Overnight Health Care: After a brutal year, is the US getting close to normal? | CDC says it’s safe for vaccinated people to gather indoors | Biden to give prime-time address on anniversary of pandemic lockdown On The Money: House to vote on COVID-19 relief by Wednesday | Answers for your stimulus check questions | Dow sets new record as Nasdaq hits correction MORE told reporters during a daily briefing. “We know that the cat will break the internet, but I don’t have any update on its status.”

The Bidens expressed their desire to bring a cat to the White House in late November. They would be the first first family to do so since former President George W. Bush’s administration in the early 2000s, according to The New York Times.

“I’m also wondering about the cat, because the cat is going to dominate the internet whenever the cat is announced and whenever the cat is found,” Psaki said during a virtual question-and-answer session with constituents via social media in January.

Last week I asked you for your questions and you delivered. Answered a bunch here – and looking forward to doing this again soon. SPOILER: Revealing @POTUS‘ favorite ice cream pic.twitter.com/DtAXZZGFdR — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 24, 2021

The Biden family’s dogs, both German shepherds, were removed from the White House this week after one was reportedly involved in a biting incident, according to CNN.

Psaki on Tuesday confirmed the dogs were moved from the White House to the Bidens’ home in Wilmington, Del., but said they would return to the West Wing soon.

“Champ and Major, the president and first lady’s dogs … are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people,” she said. “And on Monday the first family’s younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House Medical Unit with no further treatment needed.”

Major is reportedly the first shelter dog to ever live in the White House.

