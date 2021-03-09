https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-biden-press-sec-rejects-new-labels-when-asked-if-theres-a-border-crisis

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to term the immigration situation at the US-Mexico border a crisis.

She said “look, I don’t think we have to put new labels on what we’ve already conveyed is challenging, what we have conveyed is a top priority for the president, what our policy teams are working on every day.”

“They, obviously, there was a trip to the border this weekend, they are working over the course of every day since then on putting in place policies that can help address what we’re seeing and help ensure that we are keeping these kids safe and moving them as quickly as possible” into shelters and out of detainment.

Psaki said that it is a “policy decision” to let in unaccompanied children at the border as the “most humane approach to addressing what are very difficult circumstances in the region.” She said that there were “more children… coming across the border.”

The Biden administration has named four crises that they have used to underpin their policies. These were: COVID-19, the economy, racism, and the climate. The administration clearly does not want to add another crisis, that of illegal immigration at the border.

Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) noted that the only people who are being benefited by these new border policies are those traffickers earn their illegal living off of illegally transporting children to the border. These include those who traffic children for the purposes of both sex and drugs.

Biggs wrote: “There’s nothing ‘effective, moral, or humane’ about empowering human, sex, and drug traffickers to increase their activity across our southern border and in American communities.”

There’s nothing “effective, moral, or humane” about empowering human, sex, and drug traffickers to increase their activity across our southern border and in American communities. https://t.co/idAlCrbqnL — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 9, 2021

At a visit to a small business in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, President Biden declined to take questions from reporters asking about the immigration crisis at the US-Mexico border.



